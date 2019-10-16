Rajasthan: Family refuses to claim body of truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K unless demands are met

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The body of the truck driver from Bharatpur, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday reached his ancestral village on Tuesday in an ambulance from Delhi Airport but relatives have refused to claim the body unless their demands are met.
The body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue. The villagers and the family of the deceased Sharif Khan have placed five demands in front of the subdivision office. They refused to take Sharif's body until demands are met.
They are demanding 50 lakh cash as a relief package, job for one member of the family, all government facilities for his family, martyr status for the deceased and to build a martyr site in the name of Sharif Khan.
"Sharif Khan used to drive a truck and often he used to go to some distant places but on Sunday he went with truck owner to Jammu and Kashmir to get apples. His truck was caught by the terrorists and they were attacked and Sharif was shot in Shopian," one of the villagers told ANI.
"All the villagers are angry and are protesting to give deceased family martyr package. Until our demands are met we will continue this protest. We are told that after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorists have been removed but this does not seem to be true. A common man who went to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living has been killed, which makes it clear that terrorists are flourishing in the country," said Bhagwan Singh, a villager.
According to Jammu and Kashmir police, two unidentified terrorists shot dead a Rajasthan registered truck and its driver Sharif Khan. The truck owner was also seriously injured.
Sharif Khan and his owner were identified on the basis of the papers of the truck and their families were informed about the incident.
"The villagers had a meeting and formed a community of 21 people. No one from the administration has come to see the situation. The community have given time to the administration till 2 pm," said Shamim Khan, advocate.
Sharif Khan was the only earning person in his family. He is survived by his wife and three daughters as well as his parents. His family is shattered by the incident. (ANI)
Oct 16, 2019
