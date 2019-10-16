Villagers demand for martyr package for the family of the truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K. Photo/ANI
Villagers demand for martyr package for the family of the truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K. Photo/ANI

Rajasthan: Family refuses to claim body of truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K unless demands are met

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:48 IST

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The body of the truck driver from Bharatpur, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday reached his ancestral village on Tuesday in an ambulance from Delhi Airport but relatives have refused to claim the body unless their demands are met.
The body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue. The villagers and the family of the deceased Sharif Khan have placed five demands in front of the subdivision office. They refused to take Sharif's body until demands are met.
They are demanding 50 lakh cash as a relief package, job for one member of the family, all government facilities for his family, martyr status for the deceased and to build a martyr site in the name of Sharif Khan.
"Sharif Khan used to drive a truck and often he used to go to some distant places but on Sunday he went with truck owner to Jammu and Kashmir to get apples. His truck was caught by the terrorists and they were attacked and Sharif was shot in Shopian," one of the villagers told ANI.
"All the villagers are angry and are protesting to give deceased family martyr package. Until our demands are met we will continue this protest. We are told that after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorists have been removed but this does not seem to be true. A common man who went to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living has been killed, which makes it clear that terrorists are flourishing in the country," said Bhagwan Singh, a villager.
According to Jammu and Kashmir police, two unidentified terrorists shot dead a Rajasthan registered truck and its driver Sharif Khan. The truck owner was also seriously injured.
Sharif Khan and his owner were identified on the basis of the papers of the truck and their families were informed about the incident.
"The villagers had a meeting and formed a community of 21 people. No one from the administration has come to see the situation. The community have given time to the administration till 2 pm," said Shamim Khan, advocate.
Sharif Khan was the only earning person in his family. He is survived by his wife and three daughters as well as his parents. His family is shattered by the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:01 IST

No leave for field officers till Nov 30 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday that no leave will be granted till November 30 to the state government officers posted in the field in the view of upcoming festivals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:00 IST

Ayodhya matter: SC likely to pronounce verdict between Nov 4-17

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions in connection with the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:52 IST

Congress' K Rajanna appears before ED in money laundering case...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader and Chairman of a cooperative bank KN Rajanna on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:44 IST

Defence bases in Punjab, Jammu on orange alert after fresh intel...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After fresh intelligence inputs suggested that a group of terrorists from Pakistan has infiltrated into India, defence bases in Punjab and Jammu area have been placed on high alert.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:43 IST

After 2 deaths, PMC customers appeal to choose 'NOTA' in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After as many as two Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank customers died owing to "stress" over the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India, protestors have urged the people of Maharashtra to choose 'NOTA' option in the upcoming assembly electi

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:33 IST

Telangana: RTC workers' strike enters 12th day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers entered 12th day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:23 IST

On 40th day of hearing in Ayodhya case, Muslim petitioners'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed high decibel drama when senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan tore papers and a map handed over to him by one of the Hindu parties in connection with the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:18 IST

Haryana's Cong government worked on 3Ds - 'Darbari, Damad, Damad...

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted the Congress over land deals involving Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, saying that her party's government in Haryana worked on the principle of three Ds - Government

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:12 IST

Ayodhya matter: Arguments concluded, SC reserves order

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrapped up arguments in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Kochi Maradu Flats demolition case: Crime branch to confiscate...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Kerala Police Crime branch on Wednesday requested to confiscate the property of the builders of the Maradu flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:08 IST

NBSA issues advisory regarding Ayodhya matter

New Delhi [India], Oct 16(ANI) : The News Broadcasters Standard Authority (NBSA) on Wednesday issued an advisory for coverage of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:06 IST

Odisha: HC issues notice over lawyers' strike regarding judges'...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 : Orissa High Court has issued a notice to the High Court Bar Association, Odisha State Bar Council and Bar Council of India taking suo motu cognisance of the strike which sought the abolition of collegium system and the introduction of National Judicial Appointments C

Read More
iocl