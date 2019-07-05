Rajasthan: Farmer commits suicide due to debt, bank denies sending notice

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], July 4 (ANI): A farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticides in his farmland in Raghunathpura village, Sri Ganganagar. He allegedly took this step as he was undergoing a major financial strain, said his family members.

The 42-years-old deceased farmer Netram Nath committed suicide on Wednesday midnight.

"We are protesting against the Rajasthan government in Sri Ganganagar with Netram's dead body. The state government should immediately waive off farmers loan and they should provide all the farmers with Rs 20 lakh as compensation amount. Moreover, if Ashok Gehlot-led BJP government doesn't do anything in this regard at the soonest, we'll be taking Netram's body to Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and stage a protest over there, on Friday" a villager staging protest told ANI.

Netram used to receive frequent notice from Marudhara Gramin Bank branch in Vijaynagar. He was unable to repay the loan and was also going through a lot of stress due to the debt burden, claimed Netram's family members.

Villagers found Netram lying in an unconscious state on a cot and immediately informed his family members. Police immediately reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Whereas the family members claim a debt amount behind Netram's suicide, Marudhara Gramin Bank manager Jagroop Singh denied the same saying, "We haven't sent any bank notice to Netram in past few months; he is our regular customer, why would we bother our regular customers by sending a notice? His account currently holds Rs 3 lakh approximately." (ANI)

The deceased farmer is survived by his two sons and a wife. (ANI)

