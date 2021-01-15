Rajasthan: FIR against Prakash Jha's web series Aashram under SC/ST Act

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): An FIR was registered in Luni police station of Jodhpur district, against filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram for allegedly promoting discrimination against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the Rajasthan Police said on Thursday.

According to Sitaram Pawar, Station House officer, Luni, the case was registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act after the complainant raised objections regarding the negative portrayal of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the first episode of the series.

"The complainant DR Meghwa, in his complaint, said that in the first episode of the web series Aashram, the people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are insulted and the series promotes discrimination in society. We have registered the case under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and further investigation is underway," he said.



Earlier in December 2020, a Jodhpur court had issued a notice to actor Bobby Deol and producer Prakash Jha in connection with another case filed against the web series Aashram.

Aashram, a Hindi crime drama web series produced by Prakash Jha Productions, reportedly bears resemblance with the case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape and murder in 2017.

He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak. (ANI)

