Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in an ICU room of JK Lon Hospital here due to a short circuit in the wee hours of Monday.
Around 25 children were admitted in the ward at the time of the incident. Later, they have been shifted to the emergency ward.
Further details in the incident are awaited. (ANI)
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Jaipur hospital
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:27 IST
