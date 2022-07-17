Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in vegetable market in Dholpur district

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a vegetable market under Nihalganj police station in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday night, said Fire Officials.



More than a dozen shops were burnt to ashes.





Soon after getting the information, several fire tenders reached the spot.



Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, a massive fire had broken out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district where Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers had been deployed to douse the blaze. (ANI)

