Behror DSP Ramjilal Choudhary (Photo/ANI)
Rajasthan: Former BSP leader Jasram Gurjar shot dead

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jasram Gurjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Behror on Monday.
According to police, the deceased himself was a history-sheeter and had 14-15 cases registered against him.
"Unidentified criminals shot him dead in the village. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The criminals will soon be rounded up," Behror DSP Ramjilal Choudhary said.
"Around 6-7 bullets pierced into his body. He himself was a history-sheeter. 14-15 cases were registered against him," the police official added.
Meanwhile, Gurjar's family has accused the "Laden Gang" to be behind the murder. The two gangs have clashed with each other earlier too. (ANI)

