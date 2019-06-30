Tractor that fell into a pond in Bharatpur on Sunday. (ANI)
Rajasthan: Four die in Bharatpur after tractor falls into pond

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:04 IST

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three children and a man died after a tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond and turned turtle on Sunday.
"The tractor driver - Asin - and three of his grandchildren, namely Saeed, Rafi and Waeed age 12, 7 and 8 years respectively, died on the spot. The incident occurred around 9:30 am today," said sub-inspector Pope Singh.
All four bodies have been pulled out of the pond.
"The family of the victims, however, don't want a police investigation at present," he added. (ANI)

