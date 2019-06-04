Rajasthan: Four held for gangrape in Pali

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Four persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman and made a video of the incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, have been arrested, police said.

"A 30-year-old woman with her husband came and registered a case against five men on Monday. We have arrested four of them and making efforts to nab the fifth one as well, said Anand Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pali.

The incident happened on May 26 when the victim along with an acquaintance was visiting a temple situated in the Mama Nadi area under Industrial Police Station limits. The five accused followed them near the temple and overpowered and raped the woman. They also made a video of her.

"Five people surrounded them and started beating them up. The woman was later gangraped by four of them in an isolated area," said Sharma.

The woman was also allegedly blackmailed by the accused who threatened to make the video public on social media. The woman confided in her husband and later reported the crime to police, said Sharma.

"The friend who was accompanying the woman identified all the accused who are residents of Pali and we are also trying to get hold of the video of the crime," said Sharma.

The SP said, "She registered a complaint on June 3. Accused have been identified as Jitendra, Govind, Dinesh, Mahendra and Sanjay. Four people have been arrested. We will recover the video they made of the incident and will arrest the absconding accused soon."

Further investigation in the incident is underway. (ANI)

