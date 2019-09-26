Rajasthan: Gehlot approves interim resolution seeking Rs 900 cr from Centre to battle flood fury

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday gave nod to an interim resolution, seeking monetary aid of Rs 966 crore from the Central government as urgent relief for the flood-affected state.

"The Chief Minister has given nod to the interim resolution to be sent to the Centre to give immediate relief to flood-affected victims in Rajasthan," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement in Hindi on Thursday.

Gehlot has urged the Department of Disaster Management and Assistance to asses the damage done to human life, livestock, residential buildings, private and public assets, roads, dams, etc., so that a final memorandum can be prepared for additional assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the statement.

In the interim memorandum prepared by the department, the maximum amount has been sought for the repair of damaged drainage, roads and bridges. It also seeks compensation for crop damage and destruction caused by land erosion and power supply improvement.

On September 16, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state. The monsoon-related incidents in Rajasthan have claimed around 54 lives and over 25,000 people were shifted to safer places. (ANI)