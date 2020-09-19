Rajasthan government allows family members to meet COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Department on Friday permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves.

Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing the "loneliness" of coronavirus patients and the stress caused due to it.



According to the order released by the state health department, "COVID-19 infected patients who are getting treatment in government and private hospitals will be allowed to meet their relatives and family member during fixed time after wearing PPE kit, mask and gloves while maintaining social distancing norms."

The family members are also allowed to give homemade food to the patients, the order read.

Rajasthan reported 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 15 deaths on Friday, taking total cases to 1,11,290 including 92,265 recoveries, 1,308 deaths and 17,717 active cases. (ANI)

