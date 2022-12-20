Rajasthan government to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each to the poor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a scheme for providing cylinders to the poor in the state at the rate of Rs 500 each.

"The state government is continuously taking public welfare decisions to provide maximum relief to the poor. In this direction, the state government is now coming up with a scheme to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at a cheaper rate," Gehlot tweeted.

He said under this scheme, those coming under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of Rs 500 each.



"With the implementation of the scheme, from April 1, 2023, at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder, BPL and poor people enrolled for the (central government's) 'Ujjwala' scheme will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year. This will reduce the financial burden on the common man in this era of inflation," he said in a subsequent tweet.

CM Gehlot also informed that the state government is also planning to provide kits containing kitchen items to needy people.

"A roadmap is being prepared by the senior officials to implement the scheme in the state. Along with this, a plan will also be made by the state government to provide kits of kitchen items to the needy people," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

