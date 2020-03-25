Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra relieves Raj Bhawan medical team, deploys them for COVID-19 patients

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that he has relieved the medical team deployed at Raj Bhawan and sent them for public service in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have relieved the medical team deployed at Raj Bhawan and sent them to SMS Hospital for public service in the wake of COVID-19. The people of Rajasthan need this medical team more than me at this time. I request the people to stay at home and cooperate in warding off the coronavirus challenge," he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

