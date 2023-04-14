Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19, the Raj Bhavan said in a tweet on Friday.

"Mishra's test report is positive," Raj Bhavan said and suggested that those who came into contact with him recently get themselves tested and follow Covid guidelines.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.



Rajasthan is witnessing a spike in Covid cases, for now, there are a total of 1474 corona active cases in the state, out of which a maximum of 464 cases are in Jaipur. However, in view of the current situation, the government has put the health department in alert mode.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in a conversation with ANI said, "We are fully prepared to deal with Corona, oxygen facilities are being reviewed and stocks of all necessary medicines are also available in full quantity with us."

"Patients are getting cured in 4 to 5 days only the patients with prolonged illness are facing difficulties and have to get admitted to ICU," Meena said. (ANI)

