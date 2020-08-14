Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward to donate plasma.
"Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the people in the state, who have defeated corona, to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that COVID patients can get a new life through plasma therapy," Mishra said.
The Governor had last month also urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. (ANI)
Rajasthan Governor urges people cured of COVID-19 to donate plasma
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:08 IST
