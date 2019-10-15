Rajasthan govt annuls pension scheme to MISA detainees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has decided to discontinue the pension scheme given to those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency or to their widows.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday and the government claims to save about Rs 40 crore annually by annulling the pension scheme.

"The Cabinet further decided to withdraw the pension, medical facility and other allowances of the MISA, Defence of India Rule (DIR) and CrPC prisoners in the state," said the government press release.

"Previous government had decided in favour of offering these facilities to such prisoners as per Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi Niyam, 2008, which the Cabinet annulled on Monday. This decision would save about Rs. 40 crore annually," it added.

Thousands of people were arrested during the time of Emergency in 1975 under MISA and DIR and were getting the pension, medical allowances and other benefits.

"Pensions will be stopped as we do not consider them to be freedom fighters," said Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

"There can be a no bigger example of politics of vendetta by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. The movement at the time of emergency was the second big movement in the country after the Independence movement, when people of all ideologies participated. The BJP government had started the pension considering the problem faced by the families," said Satish Punia, Rajasthan State President, BJP. (ANI)

