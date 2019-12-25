Rajasthan govt bans sale of Chinese manjha

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Rajasthan government has decided to prohibit "sale and stock of Chinese manjha", a plastic or synthetic string used for flying kites, in view of incidents of injuries and loss of life due to its use.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "State govt has decided to prohibit sale and stock of Chinese manjha or plastic, synthetic thread and thread coated with lethal substances like glass or iron in the State. Decision has been taken as such a manjha is dangerous and causes loss of life and serious injury."

"We will be starting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges against use of this hazardous manjha during kite flying, so that youngsters avoid this thread. Our focus is that people celebrate festivals with gaiety but remain safe," he said in another tweet.

Later, Additional Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup wrote a letter to Police Commissioners and District Magistrates of Jaipur and Jodhpur prohibiting the use of Chinese manjha.

"As you would be aware 'Chinese Manjha' ie plastic or synthetic thread, or such thread coated with substances like glass, iron, etc., used for kite flying is dangerous and likely to cause serious injury, even loss of life of innocent children/person, as is evident from certain past as well as recent incidents in Jaipur. This has also been widely covered in the newspapers," read the letter dated December 24.

"In view of above, it is advised to consider issuing prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC immediately, prohibiting the sale and stock of such thread for kite flying which is plastic or synthetic thread, or such thread coated with substances like glass, iron, etc. These prohibitory orders may be renewed from time to time," it read. (ANI)

