Rajasthan govt declares 1,388 villages in four districts as 'Drought-affected'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], 12 Nov (ANI): A notification has been issued by the state government declaring 1,388 villages of 13 tehsils in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Hanuman Garh in Rajasthan as 'drought-affected'.

As per the notification, 131 villages of Barmer district have been declared as 'severely drought-affected' and 92 villages as 'moderately drought-affected' while 632 villages of Jaisalmer district have been declared as 'severe' and 40 villages are 'moderately drought-affected," an official statement said.

Similarly, 13 villages in Jodhpur district have been declared as 'severe' and 297 villages are 'moderately drought-prone' and a total of 182 villages in Hanuman Garh district have been declared as 'severely drought-affected' and one village is 'moderately affected.'

The provisions of Sections 5 to 10 of the Rajasthan Affected Areas (Suspension of Proceedings) Act 1952 in these affected villages will remain in force for six months from the date of notification.(ANI)

