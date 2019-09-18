Rajasthan govt declares 40 villages in 4 districts as "lacking"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has issued a notification declaring 40 villages in four districts of the state as "lacking" taking into account the amount of damage to crops owing to heavy rains.

According to a notification issued by the Government Secretary, Disaster Management and Assistance Department Ashutosh AT Pednekar, these villages were declared inadequate on the basis of Girdawari report of rabi crop 2019.

The villages declared as lacking include 18 from Bundi district, 3 from Churu, one from Nagaur and 18 from Sawaimadhopur district. (ANI)

