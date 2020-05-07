Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.

Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel in a bid to boost revenue which has taken a toll due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. (ANI)

