Rajasthan govt inks MoUs in textile, defence, aviation sectors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company for the development of facilities related to the aviation, defence and textile sectors.

The MoU between the state government and the company was signed on September 2, which is estimated to bring in an investment of Rs 4,000 crores and generate employment in the state.

The company, SVP International Group, has proposed to develop a project for defence and aerospace including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, an aviation academy and a project related to textiles.

The projects are proposed to be developed at a mutually agreed location in the state.

The Rajasthan government has directed for constitution of a committee under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries for speedy implementation of the projects. (ANI)

