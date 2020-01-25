Rajasthan govt issues advisory against novel coronavirus

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of the threat posed by Coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Saturday has issued an advisory to all departments asking them to be aware of the symptoms of the virus and take precautionary measures.

The state government has issued an advisory as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure we have asked the all relevant departments to be aware of the symptoms of the virus and if some affected person lands in the state proper steps should be made to deal with solution," Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told ANI.

He also asked the government of India to provide screening facilities at every airport in the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level meeting in Delhi with senior officers of the Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to review the preparedness against novel coronavirus.

"The situation is being closely monitored at the highest level for adequate preparedness. All the officials of my Ministry, concerned departments and States/UTs have been put on high alert for Novel Coronavirus. We are taking all required possible precautions to manage all possible scenarios", a release from the Union Health Ministry read.

The Union Health Minister has directed for multidisciplinary central teams to be formed and sent to the several states where thermal screening is being done at the seven designated airports, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Harsh Vardhan also informed that no novel coronavirus case has been detected in the country so far. However, 11 persons were put under observation; out of which four have tested negative for the virus. (ANI)