Rajasthan govt issues posting order for 89 RAS officers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): In view of coronavirus pandemic, 89 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers of the 2019 batch have been given postings despite the fact that their training is yet to be completed.

The Rajasthan government issued a list of transfer posting of 144 RAS officials.

A 2017-batch officer, who has not completed training yet, has also been given a posting in a district.

Rajasthan has recorded 17,271 coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 399. (ANI)

