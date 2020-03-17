Rajasthan govt moves SC against CAA

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Congress-led Rajasthan government on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking its direction to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The petition said that the Act violates fundamental rights.

In its plea, the state government stated that to "pass a judgment and decree declaring that the CAA is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India as well as violative of the 'basic structure' principle of secularism".

"Pass a judgment and decree declaring the CAA to be ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution of India and be declared void," the plea stated.

It asked to pass a judgment and decree declaring that the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order are "violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India as well as violative of the basic structure principle of secularism enshrined therein".

The state government urged the Supreme Court to pass a judgment and decree declaring the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2015 to be "ultra vires the Constitution of India and to be void under Article 13 of the Constitution".

This comes after the Telangana state assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the implementation of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)