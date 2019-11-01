Rajasthan govt revokes exemption to private vehicles from toll tax

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Private vehicles will have to pay toll tax on state highways as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has revoked the exemption given to it.

"Toll exemption to private vehicles on state highways has been revoked by the state cabinet," Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

The decision to grant toll tax waiver on private vehicles plying on state highways was taken by the former BJP-led government. (ANI)

