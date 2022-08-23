Rajasthan: Govt school teacher thrashed for molesting girls

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI): A government school teacher in Bharatpur was suspended for allegedly molesting girls on the school campus, said officials on Tuesday.

"The villagers have complained that a senior teacher Iqbal Khan used to molest young girls. There's also a complaint against a member of the School Management Committee as well. The officials reached the spot and both the accused have been suspended, the principal of the school has also been directed to take note of the SMC and there will be further investigations accordingly on both," said Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kapil Sharma.

The villagers and locals blocked roads and barricaded the area as they demanded action against the teacher.



The school principal however restrained from committing on any FIR.

"I have been told today, the girls confirmed the situation. We will see if a complaint is to be registered or not," said Madan Meena, school principal.

As per reports, the miscreant molested the girls under the pretext of sweeping and cleaning the area.

" I have had a word with the girls. They confirmed the sad incident. We will thoroughly investigate the matter. I have also informed the higher authorities about the issue. The teacher has been suspended with immediate effect," said Raghunath Khatik (District Education Officer).

Further Investigations are underway. (ANI)

