Rajasthan govt to appeal against acquittal of accused in 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case in SC

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Rajasthan government will appeal in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The state govt will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Chief Minister at his residence last night.



The CM said that the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused, overturning the 2019 district court verdict.

He said that it is the intention of the state government that the culprits should be given the harshest punishment, therefore the state government will soon file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

The Chief Minister also decided to terminate the services of Additional Advocate General Rajendra Yadav, who was appointed advocate in this case.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary Home Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, ADG SOG ATS Ashok Rathore, ADG Intelligence S Sengthir, Principal Government Secretary Law Gyan Prakash Gupta and Secretary Home (Law) Ravi Sharma and others were present.

Over 80 persons were killed and more than 183 injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. (ANI)

