Rajasthan govt to enact laws against mob lynching, honour killing: CM Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Government has decided to enact strict laws to control incidents of mob lynching and honour killing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday while replying to a debate in the state Assembly.

Showing concern over the rising incidents of mob lynching, the Chief Minister asserted that Congress-led government in the state will soon enact a law on the model of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to curb mob lynching incidents.

As per some reports, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has also planned a similar law to curb the menace.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had submitted a report to state Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath suggesting ways to curb the incidents of mob lynching in the state and recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for the crime.

The UP law commission has recommended that accused in mob lynching incidents be handed life imprisonment if the victim loses a life.

Referring to the recent incident where a newly-wed couple in Sirohi district was allegedly murdered over getting married, Gehlot opined that maybe families may not accept the inter-faith or inter-caste marriages of their children but "what right do they have to kill anybody?"

While speaking in the Assembly, he also talked about the government's effort to provide better education. He announced the decision to open 32 new government colleges. (ANI)

