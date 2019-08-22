Rajasthan govt to provide 70 litres free water everyday to residents of 13 desert districts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 70 litres of water for free to residents of the 13 desert districts of the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Rajasthan government, the state chief minister has approved the proposal of the finance department for amending the water tariff to give relief to the people of state.

The state government had previously approved to provide 40 litres of free water to all individuals in rural areas of the state but the fresh decision was taken considering an additional need of 30 litres for residents having livestock in the desrt areas, the statement said.

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (ANI)

