Rajasthan govt to reimburse ticket amount of state's people coming back from Ukraine on personal expense: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the ticket amount of Rajasthanis coming back to the homeland from Ukraine on their personal expenses will be reimbursed.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said "During the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, after the advisory of the Ministry of External Affairs, the ticket amount of Rajasthanis coming back to their homeland from personal expenses will be reimbursed."

"Instructions have been given by the Rajasthan Government to facilitate home delivery of Rajasthani arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports. For this, the Rajasthan Foundation will co-ordinate," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.



Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air

India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. (ANI)

