Rajasthan govt to test journalists for COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Department has decided that the media persons will undergo Coronavirus testing after some of the media persons tested positive in other states of the country.

The test will be conducted by holding a two-day camp for this purpose.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 20 had said that 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19.

"53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19; All are under isolation. Samples of 171 journalists reporting from the field, including Photographers, Video Journalists and Reporters, were collected. Most of the journalists with COVID-19 were asymptomatic," BMC had said. (ANI)

