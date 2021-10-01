Rajasthan govt's campaign 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' allows remote villages to locally access services

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 (ANI): To enable access to 22 departments of the local administration for people of the remotest villages in Rajasthan, the state government has launched a mega campaign 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang'.

As per a press release by the Rajasthan government, "Citizens of the remotest villages in Rajasthan will be able to locally access services of 22 departments as Rajasthan Government starts a mega campaign 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang'."

Under the campaign, the departments would be holding camps at every gram panchayat to offer on-spot solutions to the applicants. "The campaign to commence on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2021) will continue till December 17, 2021," the release informed.

"Rajasthan is the largest state of India and has a diverse geographical terrain. Residents of remote villages have to travel long distances in order to access administrative offices at block or district headquarters. The campaign while shall bring the departments closer to citizens, large scale awareness activities are being held in advance to ensure that citizens are able to take maximum advantage of the services made available at the camps," it read.



"The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is actively working to make administration transparent and accessible for all citizens, the Prashasan Gaon ke Sang is a major step in the direction," said Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary.

"While the officials who would be deputed at the camps are being extended authority necessary for on spot disposal of the applications, special measures have also been initiated in consideration of COVID pandemic," he added.

It was informed that the camps in villages would be held under the observation of respective district collectors on weekdays and might be extended to Saturdays if required.

Most of the services of the departments have already been made available online by the state government. e-Mitr kiosks will be made available at all the camps to facilitate the online work, the release stated.

"The campaign is expected to be of great help for those unaccustomed to the digital procedures and those with challenges travelling to government offices for physical verification. Along with services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and issuance of various certificates activities for public health such as seasonal disease control and public awareness shall also be held under the campaign," read the release. (ANI)

