Rajasthan groom prints support for CAA on his marriage invite

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a groom here has printed a slogan backing the newly enacted legislation on his marriage invitation card.

Amit Kumar, local resident of Sikar has also printed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wedding card.

"I support the decision of the Prime Minister and it is in the interest of the country. I support it wholeheartedly," said Amit.

Similarly, a couple in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh who tied the knot on January 18, extended their support for the CAA in the same manner.

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 (ANI)

