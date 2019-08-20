Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing in Asaram Bapu plea challenging his sentence

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a petition moved by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu challenging the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl.

The hearing was adjourned after a division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Abhay Chaturvedi failed to hear the petition due to time constraint.

Asaram was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013, and was sentenced to life imprisonment in April last year by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court.

He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court had also sentenced two other accused, Shilpi and Sharad to 20 years jail term each in connection with the case. (ANI)

