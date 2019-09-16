Rajasthan HC admits state govt's plea challenging acquittal of Saif, Tabu, Sonali Bendre

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday admitted a plea filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and others in a blackbuck poaching case.

During the hearing, the defence argued that the petition cannot be admitted as it was filed after the designated time period to challenge the acquittal order.

Countering the argument, the prosecution told Justice Manoj Kumar Garg that Section 5 of the Wildlife Protection Act empowers the government to file such a plea within six months of the delivery of the judgement.

The case will be taken up for admission of arguments on the next date of hearing, prosecutor Mahipal Bishnoi told ANI here.

Actor Salman Khan was convicted and later granted bail in the same case.

"The court had dropped all charges against them giving them benefit of doubt. The government will now produce evidence to make a case against them," Bishnoi said.

In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

While Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and awarded a five-year prison term, others were acquitted. Khan was later released on bail.

Earlier in May, the court issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government. (ANI)

