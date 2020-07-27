Rajasthan HC asks Additional Advocate General to seek info from Speaker on plea against BSP-Cong merger

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition by a BJP MLA and inform the court.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The petition had also challenged the Speaker's inaction in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the six MLAs from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also moved the High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by BJP against the merger.

Notably, Dilawar today sat on a protest in the office of the Vidhan Sabha Secretary demanding a copy of the order given by Rajasthan Speaker on the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress. (ANI)

