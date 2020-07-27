Rajasthan HC dismisses plea against Congress-BSP MLAs merger

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by a BJP MLA challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state.

The High Court had earlier today asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The petition had also challenged the Speaker's inaction in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the six MLAs from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had also moved the High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by BJP against the merger.

Notably, Dilawar today sat on a protest in the office of the Vidhan Sabha Secretary demanding a copy of the order given by Rajasthan Speaker on the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress. (ANI)

