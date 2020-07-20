Rajasthan HC issues contempt notice to Chief Secretary over bungalow allowed to Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice to state Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on a contempt petition claiming violation of an earlier order to get the bungalow allotted to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje vacated.

A division bench of Justice Sabina and Justice Chandra Kumar Songara allowed an application filed by advocate Vimal Choudhary and impleaded Rajiv Swaroop as a party respondent in the contempt petition.

Choudhary said that the High Court had directed the Chief Secretary to get the bungalow allocated to Vasundhara Raje vacated, but claimed that nothing was done in the matter.

"Therefore, I had no option and submitted an application for impleadment as a party. My application was allowed and Rajiv Swaroop has been impleaded as a party respondent in the contempt petition," Choudhary told reporters here.

"However, the Chief Secretary did not comply with the order of the High Court... No notice has been issued to Vasundhara Raje so far," Choudhary added.

Rajasthan High Court had in September last year quashed provisions of a 2017 law under which former Chief Ministers were provided rent-free government accommodation and a 10-member staff for the rest of their lives.

Advocate General appearing on behalf of Swaroop sought time for instructions, after which the court slated the matter for further hearing on September 10. (ANI)

