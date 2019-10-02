Rajasthan HC issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart over alleged FDI violations

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart on a petition filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy violations.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta has also issued notices to the Central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has fixed the matter for hearing on October 15.

The petition has sought the court's direction to the Centre to take immediate measures ensuring that e-commerce entities do not circumvent the provisions of the FDI policy and that Amazon and Flipkart be injuncted from indulging in deep discounting practices during the coming Diwali sale.

"Today, we filed a writ petition in the court. Our case is that Amazon and Flipkart in their discount sale where goods are sold on a 10 per cent to 90 per cent discount, is the violation of FDI policy. The FDI policy states that no one can pre-determine the price of a product," counsel for CAIT, Rajvendra Saraswat, told ANI.

"Most of the sellers on these websites are their own companies. This is destroying the domestic market. These companies sustain losses. It doesn't matter to them because their aim is to capture the market," added Saraswat. (ANI)

