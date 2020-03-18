Rajasthan HC postpones municipal polls for six weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday postponed the municipal elections in the state for six weeks in wake of coronavirus threats.

Notification for the municipal elections was scheduled to be issued on March 19. The elections were scheduled to be held on April 5.

Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Act, 1957 in the state which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people in public places till March 31.

Rajasthan High Court on Sunday issued some instructions to its subordinate courts, including avoiding public gatherings and giving remand of prisoners through video conferencing, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in India have now reached 152. (ANI)

