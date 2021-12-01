Rajasthan Health Minister slams Centre for 'discriminatory distribution' of COVID-19 vaccines

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister PL Meena on Tuesday slammed the Central government for "discriminatory distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are provided more vaccine doses as compared to the Opposition-ruled states.

The minister's remarks came after a report by government sources on Monday said that BJP-ruled states are ahead in COVID-19 vaccination coverage. As per the report, no state ruled by Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 90 per cent of its population and the second dose to over 50 per cent of its residents.

"Initially, the Centre acted in a biased manner in COVID-19 vaccine delivery to states. Gujarat and other BJP-ruled states were given more vaccines, that's why there is a slight difference in vaccination coverage," the state health minister said.



"We have asked all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to complete the second dose at the earliest," he added.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Mohan Markam also claimed that the Centre has been biased in its vaccine delivery to the states.

"The Central government had to provide vaccination to the states; wherever there was BJP government, they have provided more vaccines, and in the states where there is a government of opposition parties, less vaccine is available," he said.

Markam also questioned the data based on which the analysis of vaccination coverage was made and alleged that there might be a "juggling" in the data.

As per the report by the government sources, at least seven BJP ruled states have got over 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and eight BJP ruled states have touched 50 per cent coverage of the second dose. (ANI)

