Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash Sri Ganganagar, several parts waterlogged

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): Several parts of the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan were flooded with water following torrential rains across the city on Friday.

Heavy monsoon showers led to water-logging and heavy inundation in parts of the city. Various streets, shops, and houses across the city are water-logged much to the distress of the locals.



Water also accumulated in other areas of the city, which forced them to wade through knee-deep waters in the daytime.



The army and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in the region to take charge of the rescue and relief operations. The people stranded in homes were taken to safe havens and efforts have been made to drain the inundation.

Heavy rains have been lashing the Gajsinghpur area of Sri Ganganagar, engulfing the entire area with rainwater. Houses have been demolished and the condition of many mandis deteriorated.





Relief camps have been set up at Nayak Dharamsala, Municipal Dharamshala in Ward 5, Ambedkar Dharamshala, and Government School Ward 5 for the families affected by the torrential rains.

Due to water entering the low-lying settlements, people are taking their belongings to safer places and shifting to the rescue camps set up by the municipality.

Each Dharamshala has arranged mattresses and refreshments to aid the victims.

In Nayak Dharamshala, arrangements have been made for the accommodation of about one hundred female children.

In case of an emergency, housing has been reserved at Ambedkar Bhawan and Municipal Dharamshala Ward 5, and lighting preparations have been made along with the storage of mattresses and batteries.

According to the India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin, Rajasthan is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 16 to July 17. (ANI)

