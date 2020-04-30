Rajasthan hikes excise duty on liquor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Excise duty has been hiked on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to 35 per cent, other liquor categories to 45 per cent, including beer with immediate effect, said Rajasthan Excise Department.

The state's finance (excise) department issued the orders to amend a notification to increase the duty.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 28 of the Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950, the State Government hereby makes amendment in this Department's notification dated March 31, 1997," the notification read.

This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State reported 2438 COVID-19 cases so far with 74 new cases reported on Wednesday. (ANI)

