Rajasthan: Holi celebrations at its peak in Jaipur after a grey Covid period

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 7 (ANI): Foreign and domestic tourists celebrated Holi in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday.

After a grey Covid period, tourism is also at its peak and this is reflected in the Dhulandi program organised by the tourism department as part of the Dhulandi festival. It was held at the Khasa Kothi Hotel, especially for foreign tourists.

The tourism department organised a grand event at the Khasa Kothi Hotel with programs showcasing the rich culture of Rajasthan. Many local artists participated in the dance performances in which the tourists couldn't help themselves but join the party of dancers.



The businessmen and officials associated with the tourism industry said that it's the first time Jaipur is witnessing a huge crowd of tourists for the festival after the Covid season is over. And this is a matter of happiness for the hotel industry and tourism sector.

In another event, MP Ghanashyam Tiwari was seen celebrating the Dhulandi festival and drenched in colours at his residence. Some BJP MPs also joined the celebrations at MP Tiwari's residence and were seen singing folk songs and dancing.



'Holi and Dhulandi is a festival of democracy', said MP Tiwari in a conversation with ANI, 'it is celebrated by people of every religion and caste'. He added that election is also round the corner which will also be celebrated.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was also seen celebrating Holi along with other MPs at his residence. (ANI)

