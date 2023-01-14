Rajasthan: IAS officer Pawan Arora under scanner of NCW for allegedly running sex racket

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): A woman Commissioner from Rajasthan has accused IAS Pawan Arora of running a sex racket and harassing her, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Friday.

"The Commission has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket," NCW said in a statement.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a three-member fact-finding team headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit Rajasthan to probe the matter.



The woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Pawan Arora, who she claims has been harassing her.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. A three-member fact-finding team headed by Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma will be visiting the State to inquire into the case," it said.

The panel has also written to the Rajasthan Director General of Police to look into the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished, the NCW said.

The Commission has also sought that relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true. (ANI)

