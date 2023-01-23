Rajasthan: Illegal liquor factory busted in Jaipur; 4 constable suspended

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested 10 persons from a factory for allegedly making spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Jaipur.



According to the officials, the arrests were made after a CST team of the Jaipur Police Commissionerate raided factories making spurious liquor in Sanganer Sadar and Shivdaspura police station area and seized huge quantities of cartons, empty bottles, stickers of liquor brands, and several other materials.

"CST team of Jaipur Police Commissionerate raided factories making spurious liquor in Sanganer Sadar and Shivdaspura PS area. 10 people have been arrested. A huge quantity of cartons, empty bottles, stickers of liquor brands, and other materials have been seized," ACP Ajay Pal Lamba said.

He also said that they recovered 191 spirit drums, empty bottles, and mixing plants during action on another factory in Kokawas village of Sanganer Sadar police station area.



According to the ACP Lamba, action has been taken to suspend four beat constables as they were unaware of such a "big illegal factory".

"The raids were also conducted at three other places. Four beat constables have been suspended for negligence in the matter," he said.



The spurious liquor being made in the names of several English liquor companies including country liquor Old Monk White Le Coat has been recovered, he said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

