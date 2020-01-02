Rajasthan: Infant deaths in Kota hospital rise to 103

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Three more children died in the JK Lone hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 103, an official said on Thursday.

"In past two days, a total of three kids have died. With this, the death toll has reached 103," a hospital official said.

All three children died during the treatment.

While one was admitted here due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital.

The three-member state government committee of doctors was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24.

After examining the situation at the hospital, the Rajasthan government committee found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

As per the government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December.

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Dulara, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, refused to comment on the matter.

BSP supremo Mayawati and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan have targetted Congress government in the state for the silence over the death of over 100 children.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government is sensitive towards the issue and politics should not be played on it. "Central team is welcome to visit and offer their suggestions for improvement of medical facilities in the state," he said. (ANI)