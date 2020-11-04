Rajasthan IPS officer ML Lather assumes DGP charge

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mohan Lal Lather, an IPS officer of 1987-batch, has been appointed as new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan.

Earlier, he was serving as the DGP crime branch.

As per an official release, the government of Rajasthan has appointed Mohan Lal Lather for a period of two years (fixed-term) or until his retirement whichever earlier.

"IPS Manohar Lal Lather appointed as DGP (Head of Police Force), Rajasthan for a period of two years (irrespective of his date of superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Rajasthan government said.

The new DGP hails from Haryana, he was awarded President Police Medal in 2016, the Police Medal in 2003, and President Police Medal for Gallantry in 1997. (ANI)