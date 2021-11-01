Rajasthan: Judge, 2 others booked for raping 14-year-old boy

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): Rajasthan police on Sunday booked a judge and two others under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy in Bharatpur district.

The accused Jitendra Goliya was posted as Special Judge at the special court of prevention of corruption act.

"On the basis of a complaint, a case has been registered against judge Jitendra Goliya and two others for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy under sections of POCSO Act," Mathura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Nath said.

The investigation of the matter has been handed over to a senior officer, the SHO added.

As per the complainant, the accused and the victim came to the same stadium to play tennis. It is there that the accused lured the Class 8 boy into the judge's home and allegedly raped him on several occasions.



It was further alleged that the boy told his mother about the repeated abuse after he was unable to tolerate the physical pain.

The victim alleged that the judge had also threatened to kill him and to "do the same to his mother". He further alleged that the accused judge had sent the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parmeshwar Lal, posted in the Prevention Bureau, to further threaten the victim's family of putting them behind the bars on fake charges of corruption.

The video of the judge apologising to the victim's family with folded hands has also surfaced.

Following this, both the judge and the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) circle officer have been suspended.

"...Jitender Singh, an officer of District Judge Cadre presently posted as Special Judge at a special court of prevention of corruption act has been put under suspension with immediate effect...," read an order copy of Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur undersigned by Registrar General.

"....Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) circle officer, Parmeshwar Lal Yadav, deputy superintendent of police has been suspended...", read a letter undersigned by Joint Secretary government of Rajasthan, Ram Niwas Mehta. (ANI)

