Rajasthan: Last rites of IAF officer, who perished in accident, performed

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], March 18 (ANI): The last rites of Rajendra Godara, a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who met with an accident on February 21 and passed away during his treatment at the Air Force Hospital in the national capital, were performed on Friday.

According to officials, the Wing Commander met with the accident while travelling in a car in the Capital on February 21. He was critically injured in the accident.

On Friday, an Air Force team from Delhi reached the Suratgarh Air Force Station with the mortal remains of Wing Commander Godara. From there, the body was brought to his native village, Dholipal, by road.



The body was cremated with full military honours in his native village. A large number of villagers and eminent citizens were present, along with Air Force officers, at the sombre, ceremonial tribute for the Wing Commander.

Godara had taken admission in Navodaya School Chittorgarh in 1994. After completing his education there, he was selected as a Lieutenant in the Army in 2001-02. He was later promoted to Wing Commander.

After completing his training in Hyderabad, Godara was posted in Ahmedabad. From there he was posted to Delhi. (ANI)

