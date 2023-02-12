Rajasthan LoP's appointment as Assam Guv is honour for state, says BJP state in-charge Arun Singh

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and BJP State President Satish Poonia reached Gulab Chand Kataria's residence and congratulated him on being appointed as the Governor of Assam on Sunday and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about Gulab Chand Kataria on being elected as Assam Governor Rajasthan BJP state in-charge and national general secretary Arun Singh said, "Kataria's nomination as Assam governor is an honour for Rajasthan. Gulab Chand Kataria, who worked in the politics of Rajasthan for 50 decades, has worked to advance the BJP organization."

Responding to the question of who will be the next Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, he said that "The decision will be taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board and everyone will abide by the decision taken."

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and National Vice President of BJP Vasundhara Raje also visited Rasjasthan's LoP Gulab Chand Kataria's residence and said that there is no leader like Kataria in Rajasthan.

"Gulabchand Kataria is a very experienced leader and there is no leader like that in Rajasthan at present. Looking at all the things Kataria did for the government and party is remarkable. We will miss him a lot," former Rajasthan CM Raje said.

On the other hand, BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia also arrived at Gulab Chand Kataria's residence to congratulate him.

Poonia said that "Gulabchand Kataria is an ascetic politician. He is the one who strengthened the BJP organization and the party on the ground of Mewar."



It is an honour for all the workers of Rajasthan that he has been appointed as Governor of Assam. Kataria's appointment will enhance the dignity of the post of Governor, state president Poonia said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Gulab Chand Kataria has been given the responsibility of the Governor of Assam state and he said, "I will fulfil the responsibility honestly."

Talking to ANI, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "My party have always shown its trust in me." Whenever the party has given me whatever, responsibility, I have tried to fulfil it to the best of my ability."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added. (ANI)





